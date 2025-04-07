Golden Knights giving away $20K in free gas at Henderson Smith's Marketplace this week

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Up to 400 people can score themselves free gas courtesy of the Vegas Golden Knights this week.

The VGK Foundation is sponsoring $20,000 in free fuel on Wednesday, April 9 as part of the Golden Knights' Fan Appreciation Week.

This time, the Golden Knights will be giving away gas at the Smith's Marketplace on 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, cars at that Smith's location will receive $50 of free gasoline, up to $20,000 total.

Members of the VGK Cast, including the Vegas Vivas and Knights Guard, will also be on hand to greet fans lining up to fill their tanks.

This will be the sixth time Smith's and the VGK Foundation have partnered to give away gas in the past three years.

At past events, Channel 13 has seen drivers line up hours in advance to take advantage of the giveaways. So, if you plan to try your luck, it's probably a good idea to get there before 8 a.m.