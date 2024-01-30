Nevada's first Aldi grocery store could replace vacant Bed Bath & Beyond in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A vacant Bed Bath and Beyond store in Henderson could soon be the site of Nevada's first Aldi grocery store.

According to documents submitted to the Henderson Planning Commission, Aldi wants to take over the closed Bed Bath and Beyond location on Marks Street and Sunset Road.

Nearly 8,000 of the 30,000-square-foot storefront would be used for retail sales, according to the documents filed on Nov. 28.

To date, Aldi operates more than 2,300 stores in the U.S., though it hasn't expanded into Nevada — or much of the western U.S., for that matter.

Similar to Trader Joe's, Aldi almost exclusively sells its own private label products, rather than the name brands you normally find at grocery stores.

In fact, the company is often mistakenly believed to be the co-owner of Trader Joe's. That's because two co-owners split Aldi into separate divisions after a dispute in 1960.

One division founded and owns all U.S. Aldi locations, opening the first in Iowa in 1976. The other half of the original company purchased U.S. operations of Trader Joe's in 1979, according to Produce Bluebook.

Aldi also famously incentivizes its customers to return shopping carts by charging a 25-cent rental fee shoppers earn back when they return the cart to its rightful location.

Such shopping cart wrangling measures were referenced in documents submitted to the Henderson Planning Commission.

"The proposed grocery store has protocols in place to significantly reduce stray shopping carts," the proposal states.

As of this report, Aldi had not formally announced the opening of a Nevada location or a target opening date.