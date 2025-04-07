Las Vegas shoppers grapple with rising grocery prices: Is bulk buying the best bet?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If your grocery bill keeps going up, even when you’re buying the same items, you’re not alone. Prices are rising across the board, but what’s more surprising is how much they can vary depending on where you shop.

At the Smith’s on Desert Inn and Decatur, shoppers like Janet Miller and Carlos Rodriguez say grocery shopping has become a strategic game.

“If something goes on sale, I stock up and put it in my freezer,” Miller said.

“I spent $130,” Rodriguez added, showing off his cart filled with essentials like toilet paper, cereal, TV dinners, drinks, and condiments.

They’re not the only ones paying closer attention at checkout. Personal finance expert Erica Sandberg says the price differences come down to how stores operate.

“Big box stores have a completely different business model than supermarkets or smaller grocery stores,” Sandberg explained. “They operate with different margins and customer service strategies.”

After receiving an email from a KTNV viewer suggesting a price comparison between big-box retailers like Costco and Sam’s Club and local chains like Smith’s, we decided to hit the aisles ourselves.

KTNV’s Shakeria Hawkins bought the same six grocery items—celery, one avocado, a quart of milk, 18 eggs, a package of sliced cheese, and a loaf of bread—from both Smith’s and Sam’s Club.



At Smith’s, the total was $20.35.



At Sam’s Club, the total was $40.28, but we got double the bread and cheese, a whole bag of avocados, and a gallon of milk.

While Smith’s costs less upfront, Sam’s Club provided more value per dollar—if you’re buying in bulk.

“Places like Costco are membership-based, which helps bring down costs,” Sandberg said. “They also don’t invest heavily in advertising or aesthetics, it’s a warehouse!”

On the other hand, traditional grocery chains like Smith’s and Albertsons spend more on store appearance, advertising, and selling items individually, all costs passed on to shoppers.

“Costco, Target, Trader Joe’s, they buy in massive volumes,” Sandberg added. “Smaller stores pay more per item, so they have to charge more.”

So, what’s the best option for your family?

Sandberg says big box stores can be great for larger households, but may not be the smartest choice for everyone.

“Buying in bulk can save money, but if you don’t use everything before it goes bad, you’re wasting food and losing money," she said.

Her best advice: plan ahead, shop sales, and find what works for your household.

“We can’t control prices, but we can control our spending, and how and where we shop.”