New H-Mart location finally has opening date for Las Vegas store

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The wait is now over.

H-Mart, one of the largest Asian supermarket chains in the U.S., is set to open its doors on April 24 in Chinatown. The chain has more than 70 locations across the country.

H-Mart will have nearly 54,000 square feet of diverse products.

They will also have a food hall with special Asian cuisine.

We previously spoke to locals when the store was first announced to get their perspective on a new grocery option.

There will be gifts with purchase and specials throughout the day.

It's located on Decatur near Sahara Avenue. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

