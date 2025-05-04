Multi-vehicle crash on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas hospitalizes 6, kills 2

(KTNV) — State Troopers are investigating a fatal collision on northbound Interstate 15 near Carp Elgin Road (mile marker 100), about 60 miles northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles, according to Nevada State Police.

Detectives from Nevada Highway Patrol determined that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a boat and trailer in tow was traveling north on I-15 when it rear-ended a Honda Odyssey minivan occupied by a family of seven.

The investigation revealed that the minivan, along with other traffic on the freeway, had slowed down due to congestion.

The momentum of the pickup pushed the minivan into a guardrail, which then hit a Hyundai Tucson occupied by two people.

In all, life-saving measures were provided to eight people, including four small children. A total of six people were taken to area hospitals.

Two children, ages 6 and 9, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 40-year-old Steven Woods from Hurricane, Utah, was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. After he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody at the Clark County jail.

#TrafficAlert IR-15 at mile marker 100 (Carp Elgin) northbound. All northbound travel lanes are closed, due to a fatal crash. All IR15 northbound traffic is being diverted off onto the IR15/100 exit off-ramp and will continue onto the IR15/100 northbound on-ramp. All IR15 traffic… pic.twitter.com/b3cf0KzDdl — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) May 4, 2025



