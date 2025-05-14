'Inhumane levels': Animal Foundation says they might need to euthanize animals to relieve overcrowding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is urgently asking for help from the community to find homes for those in the shelter. If they can't, they say they face the possibility of euthanizing.

In a recent social media post, The Animal Foundation said the shelter is caring for more than 1,000 animals. That includes dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, birds, and even turtles and snakes.

The shelter says they've seen a 61% increase in intakes since 2020, pushing capacity to "inhumane levels."

"Solving this space crisis will take a community effort, beyond what the shelter can do alone," the post read.

It's an issue we've covered often in the past. At one point, the Animal Foundation took in more than 400 animals in one week.

WATCH: The Animal Foundation reaches critical space crisis

The Animal Foundation reaches critical space crisis in Las Vegas

Not only is the shelter asking for people to adopt and foster animals, but they also ask that if you find a lost pet, try to reunite them with family before bringing them to The Animal Foundation.

Pet owners are also reminded to keep documents updated, including tags and microchips for their pets.

If you live within the city limits of Las Vegas, pet microchipping is required as of Aug. 1, 2024.

Watch Nevada SPCA demonstrate how little time microchipping a pet takes: