Pet microchipping now required in city of Las Vegas

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — Starting Thursday, a new city of Las Vegas ordinance mandates that all pet owners must microchip their cats and dogs. Animal shelters and centers across the valley are working to make microchipping more accessible to pet owners.

The good news is that pet owners have many options. The Nevada SPCA offers free microchipping, while the Animal Foundation and other animal organizations across our valley also offer microchipping services, typically charging between $25 to $70.

Watch Nevada SPCA demonstrate how quickly microchipping a pet takes below:

The city of Las Vegas stated that failing to comply with the new ordinance can result in a misdemeanor charge, with fines up to $1,000 and six months in jail.

Channel 13 looked into how this new requirement benefits the community. According to the Animal Foundation, 82% of stray pets are more likely to find their way home if they have an up-to-date microchip.

"We've seen many other cities that adopted the ordinance where their return rate for their shelters, being able to get animals home has gone way up and it also helps with good Samaritans," said Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey.

Local pet owners also see the benefits.

"I feel like a lot of pets in Las Vegas get lost or abandoned. So I feel like it might be a good step forward to arresting people who do abandon their pets or get pets back to their owners," said Las Vegas resident Rachel Carlson.

Pet owners must also register with a microchipping company and the city's animal protection services through the pet licensing program.

If you're a pet owner looking to get your pet microchipped, you can schedule an appointment with The Animal Foundation.

Nonprofits like the Nevada SPCA also offer assistance with microchipping. The Nevada SPCA will host several free microchipping events through July from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at their location at 5375 S Procyon St Suite 108, Las Vegas, NV 89118.

You can also consult with your neighborhood veterinary clinic or visit pet stores such as Petco and Petsmart for microchipping services.