New Las Vegas ordinance requiring dogs and cats to have microchips

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All dogs and cats in the City of Las Vegas will be required to have microchips, according to a new city ordinance.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council unanimously passed the measure.

According to the ordinance, this will affect all dogs and cats over four months old whose owners live in the City of Las Vegas. Owners will be required to register their contact information and microchip numbers with the microchip registration company and Animal Protection Services through the animal pet licensing program. If the animal's owners change, information must be changed within 30 days.

Breeders will also be required to comply with the ordinance and ensure that all dogs and cats offered for sale have been microchipped before being sold or taken to a pet shop.

City officials said ordinance violations will result in a misdemeanor and upon conviction, may be punished by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

The only exceptions to the ordinance are an animal whose owner has lived in the city for less than 30 days or animals brought to the city temporarily for a show or exhibition.

City officials added that over the next couple of months, the Animal Protective Services team will establish programs to encourage and facilitate microchipping.