Microchipping your cat or dog could soon become mandatory in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Microchipping your cat or dog could soon become a requirement in the City of Las Vegas.

Ward 5 City Councilman Cedric Crear introduced an ordinance that would make that mandatory in an effort to reduce overcrowding at strained animal shelters and to help reunite lost pets with their owners faster. He said he recently adopted a dog and got it microchipped right away because he sees the issues local shelters are having to deal with.

"We have a challenge right now that all of our shelters and all of our organizations that take in pets are being overwhelmed. We have those animals that are being delivered to facilities, and they don't know who or where those owners are located," Crear said.

Amy Lee, the communications manager for the Nevada SPCA, said she supports the idea of widespread microchipping.

"We certainly support microchipping. Here at Nevada SPCA, all our pets are microchipped. If there's any opportunity to reunite a lost pet with their owner, we certainly support that. It's just really important that the owners maintain that information on the microchip," Lee said.

Lee said she is interested to see how this ordinance if passed, would be enforced, especially when it comes to maintaining up-to-date contact information on the microchip.

"Enforcement of microchipping may pose a challenge because we wouldn't know who that responsibility lies on. A lot of times, when we receive animals that come in, we'll scan them, and they may be microchipped, but it's a blank microchip or just may be traced back to the rescue or shelter that animal was adopted from. We can only find the information that we have," Lee said.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Anjali Patel took those questions to Councilman Crear.

"We'll put our best foot forward in order to work with vets, to work with licensed breeders, to work with pet stores that do sell pets, to ensure that when a dog comes in, when a cat comes in, that they'll check to see if they are in compliance. If not, we'll contact the city, and the city will go out and do its best to enforce it. Is it 100 percent enforceable? Probably not. But I think we'll put our best foot forward. I think we'll make a huge impact in reuniting pets along with owners, which is ultimately the goal," Crear said.

Crear said he expects a vote on the ordinance at their next city council meeting on Oct. 18. He said he's already heard from community partners who'd be willing to host microchipping events to help ensure citizens are in compliance with the new rules, should this ordinance pass.

In the meantime, if you are looking to get your cat or dog microchipped, the Nevada SPCA is hosting a free pop-up clinic on Friday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at 5375 Procyon St., Suite 108, Las Vegas, NV 89118.

No appointment is needed, and it'll continue while supplies last.