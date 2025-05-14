'We need to step up and help these kids': The desperate need for foster parents in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is facing a serious shortage of foster parents, with approximately 3,000 children currently in the foster care system and 90 of those children living in the county's Child Haven Hope Corridor.

This is not the first time Channel 13 has reported on the problem either. Last year, that 3,000 number was still the same. The shortage is especially challenging for siblings who risk being separated due to the lack of available homes willing to take in multiple children.

"We need to step up and we need to help these kids," said Marcela Gutierrez, who has been a foster parent to two teenagers for nearly a year.

Gutierrez first became involved as the children's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), supporting them through the foster care process. But seeing the challenges many siblings face to stay together, she made a bold decision.

Gutierrez decided to step down as their advocate and step in as their foster mom.



"I went from having a house with no kids—my son is 26 so he has come out of the house, and now I have two teenagers. It's different, but it's so rewarding," Gutierrez said. "I knew this was probably going to be something hard, I didn't want them to not have a home, so you step up when you need to step up. And I went ahead and told the case worker I wanted to be considered to become the foster parent for them." — Marcela Gutierrez

Allyson Manumaleuna, foster care recruitment supervisor for Clark County, says the county is looking for nearly 300 foster parents, including families able to take in siblings.

"We definitely need more families," Manumaleuna said.

Keeping siblings together provides important stability during a difficult transition.

"Just keeping a familiar face around you, it makes it a little bit easier," Manumaleuna said.

She explained what you need to know if you are looking to become a foster parent: you must be at least 21 years old, have a stable job, and either rent or own your home. You'll also need at least one extra bedroom for the child and must complete a 7-week training program.

"There is a monthly reimbursement when you become a foster parent and that takes care of the kids' needs but we also provide resources for our families so they can stay connected to any available services in the community," Manumaleuna said.

For Gutierrez, the experience has been transformative, both for her and the children in her care.

"I treat these kids as if they were my own and I always tell them, while you are in my household you are my kiddos," Gutierrez said.

Despite the challenges, she says watching them grow has made it all worthwhile.

"They went from this shy little human that wouldn't speak up for themselves, wouldn't advocate for them. Now they advocate. If there's something they think is the right thing, they would advocate for that," she said.

Those interested in becoming foster parents can visit clarkcountyfostercare.com for more information.

