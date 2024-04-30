How to help: Clark County's shortage of foster parents impacting youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's not a new problem, but it is a persisting one.

Clark County officials say they continue to have a shortage of foster care families willing to take in children on a temporary basis. Allyson Manumaleuna, foster care supervisor for the county, says there's a particular need for Black foster care parents.

"If there's homes where they can stay in the same community, same neighborhoods, it can be an easier transition," Manumaleuna says. "And there's a need. There are about four African-American foster homes for every ten African-American children that are in the foster care system."

At any given time in Clark County, officials say there can be well over 3,000 kids in need of temporary foster care. And with the Las Vegas Valley growing like it is, that demand isn't likely to go away any time soon.

On Tuesday, the county is set to host an informational session for those who might be interested in fostering. It will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Pearson Recreation Center in North Las Vegas.

There, residents can listen to a panel of foster parents who will share what their experiences have been like. One such experienced foster dad in the valley is Bruce Walker, who has fostered over two-dozen children over a number of years.

"A lot of the kids who came through my home will still reach out to me," Walker says. "They call me 'uncle Bruce.' One came over a few weeks ago, after he had gotten into an independent living situation. He wanted to get some cats for his place, so we helped him with that. These kids are really just looking for someone to be there for them, to listen to them....to treat them as human beings."

Walker says he wasn't familiar with the foster care system at all until an ex-girlfriend of his showed interest years ago. While that relationship didn't last the test of time, Walker's commitment to helping young people in his community certainly did.

"We just need to be that temporary guardian over them," Walker says. "The goal, at the end of the day, is reunification for these kids. Be there for them, then help them transition back into a safe environment."

For more information on foster care opportunities, visit www.clarkcountyfostercare.com.

