Henderson police chief, deputy chief under investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader and Deputy Chief Matt Murnane are currently under investigation.

In a statement to Channel 13, a city spokesperson said the city has received complaints against both, and the city is obligated to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

"Under the Police Officer's Bill of Rights (NRS 289), a ranked peace officer must lead any disciplinary investigation into another peace officer," the statement reads in part. "Because the allegations involve the City's highest rank peace officers - Chief Reggie Rader and Deputy Chief Matt Murnane - the City has asked the Nevada Department of Public Safety's Office of Professional Responsibility to lead the investigation on the City's behalf with assistance from outside legal counsel with specialized knowledge in labor and employment law."

According to the city, the investigation is ongoing and no conclusions have been reached about the merits of the complaints.

Deputy Chief Murnane is on leave as of Tuesday, Aug. 18, while Chief Rader is not on leave.

The city said no further information is available at this time.

The Henderson Police Department has had a revolving door at the top over the years.

Patrick Moers led the department when allegations of sexual misconduct came to light in 2017. Investigators looked at whether Moers engaged in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature and they found the allegations substantiated. The report states that Moers joked about sex toys, touched a woman's buttocks and sent inappropriate text messages.

The report also states that Long yelled in the workplace, creating an atmosphere where "multiple female employees reported being fearful."

Moers and then-Deputy Chief Bobby Long were then "subsequently separated" from the city. Moers later sued the city but that case was dismissed.

CHANNEL 13 ARCHIVES: Former Henderson police chief forced out after sexual harassment probe

Former Henderson police chief forced out after sexual harassment probe

After Moers was removed, Todd Peters was instated as the acting police chief.

Peters retired as acting police chief later that year. That's when LaTesha Watson was hired as the new police chief.

In 2019, she was placed on administrative leave with no official reason given at the time. However, documents showed Watson was under multiple investigations involving Henderson police unions. They claimed she violated multiple policies related to union matters and professional standards.

CHANNEL 13 ARCHIVES: Henderson police chief remains on leave, at 'war' with unions

Henderson police chief remains on leave, at 'war' with unions

In 2020, Watson sued the city, saying she was discriminated against due to her race and gender.

According to her complaints, Watson stated she "quickly received indications that City personnel preferred her presence as a token, signaling change, not as an active agent of change."

She also stated that she tried to implement changes "designed to reset the organizational culture including disciplining misconduct", which led to backlash.

That case was also dismissed.

After Watson's removal, Thedrick Andres was appointed acting chief. He retired from that position and Hollie Chadwick was appointed in 2023.

According to complaints from the Henderson Police Supervisors Association, Chadwick and the city of Henderson were allegedly engaged in union-busting activities in 2024.

The documents alleged that HPSA President Lieutenant Charles Hedrick was targeted and singled out for conducting union duties. They also stated there were "issues" with the city and the department regarding the Family and Medical Leave Act contract, overtime policy negotiations and supervisor disciplinary grievances.

In an answer to the allegations, Chadwick denied singling out Hedrick but said the overtime policy played a role. Chadwick addressed Hedrick on his overtime that would be caused by using union leave days.

CHANNEL 13 ARCHIVES: New documents reveal complaints against Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick

New documents reveal complaints against Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick

Chadwick was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired and she left that position.

Last spring, Itzhak Henn was appointed acting police chief but he then announced his plans to retire. Following that news, the city appointed Captain Anthony Branchini to replace him.

That was temporary until Reggie Rader was sworn in as police chief in May.

Channel 13 previously asked Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause about the revolving door of police chiefs.

"I am fully committed to finding the next leader, the next Chief of Police, who is going to be committed to developing leadership skills within the Henderson Police Department so that we can have a strong pipeline of leaders for the future that are in alignment with our values as an organization and willing to fulfill our strategic plan," she told us last year.