Acting Henderson Police Chief announces retirement amid search for new leadership

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Acting and Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn with the Henderson Police Department (HPD) is retiring amid the search for new leadership.

On Monday, HPD shared with Channel 13 that Henn announced his plans to retire in June. The city is actively searching for a new police chief.

In what has been described as a revolving door of police chiefs within the department over the years, Henn's departure comes only months after the last police chief, Hollie Chadwick, was terminated from her position.

The decision to terminate Chadwick came from City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause, who told us earlier this month that Chadwick's role did not align with her vision to move the city forward.

When we asked her about the revolving door of police chiefs, she acknowledged the pattern, and said:

"I am fully committed to finding the next leader, the next chief of police, who is going to be committed to developing leadership skills within the Henderson Police Department so that we can have a strong pipeline of leaders for the future that are in alignment with our values as an organization and willing to fulfill our strategic plan."

Abel Garcia interviews Henderson City Manager following the termination of their police chief (Part 2)

Deputy Chief Henn has been serving as acting chief since February 2025 and has been with the department for more than 20 years.