Henderson swears in new police chief, Reggie Rader

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson swore in their new police chief, Reggie Rader, on Tuesday afternoon during a special city council meeting.

The former Las Vegas Metro deputy chief started in his role on July 7. After months of searching, city officials said Rader rose to the top due to his extensive career in law enforcement over three decades and his local ties to the community.

“Reggie brings a notable combination of professional excellence, deep community roots, and a long-term vision for Henderson’s public safety. We’re confident in his ability to bring our policing services to the next level, said Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause during Rader's introduction ceremony back in May.

During his May announcement, Rader said he wants to focus first on filling vacant positions within the department and boosting morale.

Rader joins the department amid a decades-long revolving door of police chiefs. Earlier this year, we told about Hollie Chadwick's controversial termination from her position as police chief due to "alignment" issues with the city manager.

Chadwick has announced her run for mayor in 2026 against incumbent Michelle Romero.