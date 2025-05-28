Reggie Rader, former LVMPD deputy chief, introduced as new Henderson Police Chief

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson City Manager/CEO, Stephanie Garcia-Vause announced former Metro Deputy Chief Reggie Rader as the new Henderson police chief.

According to Garcia-Vause, the national search was highly competitive and received over 50 qualified applicants, with Rader rising to the top.

VIDEO: Henderson introduces new police chief, Reggie Rader

“We conducted an extensive and deliberate search to find the right leader to guide our police department into its next chapter,” said Henderson City Manager and CEO Stephanie Garcia Vause. “Reggie brings a notable combination of professional excellence, deep community roots, and a long-term vision for Henderson’s public safety. We’re confident in his ability to bring our policing services to the next level.”

Garcia-Vause cites his over three decades of experience, local ties to the community, commitment to the community and understanding of partners being included as some of the key factors in their choice.

Rader graduated from Green Valley High School and is a longtime Henderson resident.

Rader has also been awarded the Medal of Valor and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including:



Captain of the Organizational Development Bureau, overseeing the Police Academy and Field Training

Captain of the Southeast Area Command, where he led efforts that significantly reduced violent crime and officer-involved shootings

Detective, Sergeant, and Lieutenant of the Gang Unit

Served in other special assignments, including Patrol

“I’m honored to serve the City where I grew up,” said Rader. “This department is filled with dedicated professionals who care deeply about their work and the community. My goal is to support them fully, lead with transparency, and ensure we set next-level standards in policing. I look forward to collaborating with our officers, union leadership, City leadership, and the community.”

One of the first things that Rader says he wants to focus on is filling the vacant positions in the police department and boosting employee morale.

Now Garcia-Vause wants to focus on creating stability, accountability and excellence.

This update comes on the heels of former Henderson police chief Hollie Chadwick announcing her run as mayor for the city of Henderson.



In March 2024, Chadwick was terminated from her position as the police chief of Henderson.

WATCH | 'I believe we can and must do better': Former Henderson police chief announces run for mayor

Rader will officially step into his new role beginning July 7. An Oath of Office ceremony will be held during a special city council meeting on July 15.