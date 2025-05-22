'I believe we can and must do better': Former Henderson police chief announces run for mayor

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A familiar face in Henderson has announced her intention to run for mayor.

Former Police Chief Hollie Chadwick announced Thursday morning her campaign to fill the office.

Watch her full press conference here:

[FULL ANNOUNCEMENT]: Former Henderson police chief announcement mayoral campaign

During her announcement, Chadwick emphasized that she does not consider herself a politician, but instead a public servant who has dedicated more than two decades to serving the Henderson community.

She acknowledged that her time at the police department did not end the way she wished, but said she did nothing wrong and was grateful for the opportunity to wear the badge.

She said she received phone calls and messages from city employees and community members asking her to run because they wanted to see a change in city government.

She said her priority if elected mayor is public safety, citing lowering crime rates during her tenure as police chief.

In addition to public safety, she would prioritize open and transparent government that does not shy away from meeting with residents. She also mentioned wanting to support small businesses and expand affordable housing.

"Our city deserves a leader who listens, who acts, and who understands the importance of trust between government and the people we serve," Chadwick said. "It is time to bring authentic leadership that puts residents first. That is why I am running for mayor, bringing truth, trust, and transparency to City Hall."

Chadwick left her position as the leader of the Henderson Police Department in early March after she was given a three-week ultimatum to resign or be fired.

We looked into why the ultimatum was given and obtained documents detailing complaints against Chadwick.

New documents reveal complaints against Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick

Chadwick alluded to this situation during her speech on Thursday.

"No one should ever come to work to face toxic, retaliatory environments or be in fear of losing their job, especially for no reason," she said. "Such an environment is not good for the mental, physical, or emotional well-being of our employees and it is not a good reflection of our city."

The Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers released the following statement in response to Chadwick's announcement: