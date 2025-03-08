What do Henderson residents think of Chief Chadwick being forced out?

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Residents in Henderson are talking after a recent announcement of Henderson Police Chief Holly Chadwick being forced out.

Many residents told me they were shocked about this decision and others say they just want somebody who's here for the long run.

Many residents like Kori Stewart say they were caught off guard.

"Henderson deserves answers," said Stewart.

Inside Gold Mine Tavern on Water Street, people are talking about the former police chief.

"The community just wants certainty of who's next in line," said Stewart.

Abel Garcia: Was this a shock for you?

Stewart: Yes, absolutely it was. You don't think somebody in that position would do things to jeopardize it, but again, everybody is human, and at the end of the day it is shocking as a community.

Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause addressed the decision in a statement saying, "Chief Chadwick's departure was not based on any specific misconduct but rather because the two were not aligned in either their vision or leadership styles."

"Chief Chadwick chose not to sign or negotiate the terms of the separation agreement that was offered to her. Her at-will employment has now ended. The decision was not based upon any finding of specific misconduct by Chief Chadwick, and it is not considered a separation for 'cause.'" Stephanie Garcia-Vause, Henderson City Manager

As a city manager, Garcia-Vause is the chief operating officer and has the authority over all appointed department leaders allowing her to terminate at-will employees.

As I have previously reported, former Chief Chadwick has denied any wrongdoing.

For many in Henderson, the city manager's explanation isn't enough.

“I think Henderson does deserve an answer of what happened and why was she asked to step down?”

I also ran into Henderson resident, Robert Baker.

"I hope that whatever is going on politically here... would have a little bit more transparency to it," said Baker.

Garcia: When you heard that the police chief was out, what immediately to mind for you?

Baker: Well, it's kind of concerning.

Garcia: What would you like to see in this new police chief, whoever may take on that role?

Stewart: For me personally, as a Henderson citizen and a Henderson local, just clarity.

Baker: I'd like to see somebody who's gonna commit to the long term. We all wanna have somebody who's honest, has integrity and wants the best for everybody.

The city manager says she hopes to find a permanent replacement soon, someone who can provide stability and long-term leadership for the police department. Until then, Deputy Chief Henn will lead the department.

