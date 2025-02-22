Why was Henderson Police Chief Chadwick given an ultimatum?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just a week after we learned Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick was given an ultimatum to resign by early March or be fired, a legal battle is heating up.

A complaint obtained by Channel 13 offers more insight into what's causing the shake-up and what may be a factor to try and force her out. I've been digging deeper into the conflict with the department Chief Chadwick leads.

I learned that for months, tensions have been building inside the Henderson Police Department amid allegations that Lieutenant Charles Hedrick, President of the Henderson Police Supervisors Association, was unfairly targeted by Chief Hollie Chadwick.

“All the complaint from Hedrick is about his role as president Hedrick of the HPA, not so much as Lieutenant Hedrick of the police department because by all accounts, there are no issues with Hedrick's doing his job as a lieutenant in the police department,” said Andrew Regenbaum, the Executive Director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers.

His union and the local government employee organization filed a complaint with the state's government employee management relations board. In part claiming Hendrick was just doing his job as a union representative, filing grievances and pushing back on policy changes he believed should be negotiated before being implemented.

We don’t think that the contract’s being interpreted properly by the chief, and the chief knows that. Andrew Regenbaum

The union said Chief Chadwick retaliated by limiting his time off for union duties— something they argue is guaranteed by the union contract.

We believe he was punished for it. Retaliatory actions were taken against him that wouldn't have been done to other people who are in the same position and who aren't holding a union position.

The city of Henderson and Chief Chadwick deny all allegations of wrongdoing, claiming Hendrick was never treated unfairly.

In their response to the complaint, they stated in part:

The plain language of the CBA provides the chief with the ultimate authority to approve or deny union leave.

Both the city and Chief Chadwick have asked the board to pause the proceedings to sort other legal remedies. The union said no, calling it just another retaliation tactic.

This case frustrated Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox, who worries about the revolving door of chiefs.

“In the last 20 years, all but one chief has been removed or encouraged to leave,” Councilwoman Cox said.

Cox was the only council member publicly backing Chadwick in Tuesday's city council meeting. A move that got her into hot water with the union.

As both sides prepare for a legal battle, the case raises questions about a police chief's authority and a union's power.

"If the principle of the process is violated, then that means that any one of you later can have that same problem come up to you," Regenbaum said.

As for the next steps in this case, I have reached out to both the city and Chadwick's attorney for more information. I will keep you updated as we learn more.