Frustration builds over Henderson police chief’s fate as city cancels public meetings

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Frustration is brewing for some Henderson residents right now, and it all revolves around the city’s police chief, Hollie Chadwick.

Chadwick has been given an ultimatum — resign by early March or be fired. The decision is causing a stir among local residents and now, city officials are facing some tough questions from the people they serve.

The tension was on full display at a Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday. Community members voiced their support for the police chief during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“Each time this city prioritizes politics over leadership, our faith in you diminishes,” one person said.

“The way it was announced, the way it’s been handled, was inappropriate,” another person said.

Things took an even more dramatic turn on Wednesday when the city suddenly canceled all public meetings, including those where council members meet with residents.

In a statement, the city mentioned "safety concerns" and said they were rethinking how events should be staffed after recent incidents led to requests for extra security. The statement read:

“Morning Meet Ups and Community Connections are City-sanctioned events that provide residents with up-to-date information on City initiatives.



Staff is currently evaluating Mayor and Council engagement events to ensure they can be appropriately staffed after recent events have resulted in requests for security.



Any meetings or events involving members of Council that are not posted to the City's website are done so in their personal capacity and not on behalf of the City.”

Despite that, Councilwoman Cox went ahead with her meeting anyway. While she didn’t directly address the police chief’s situation, it didn’t stop people in attendance from making their feelings clear and demanding transparency.

“There’s not giving us any reason as to what she’s done. That’s what I understand. What has she done?” said Christine Schaeffer, who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

At the end of the meeting, many people in attendance said they planned to call the city manager’s office to voice their concerns about the police chief's future and the state of leadership in the city.