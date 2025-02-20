Tensions rise as support grows for Henderson Police Chief during city council meeting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Tensions were running high in Henderson as support grows for embattled Police Chief Hollie Chadwick.

Henderson community members packed Tuesday's city council meeting looking for answers.

“There was an overwhelming amount of support to hire her,” said Thomas Hubert.

Retired Henderson police officer Thomas Hubert shared his concerns.

"Shouldn't you at least gauge the pulse of the citizens and the Renken file of the police department... I’d love to hear a reason, but of course, we haven't heard one.”

Sources told us on Feb. 13 that Chadwick was placed on a three-week administrative leave with two options: take a buyout or be fired.

City leaders haven't explained why.

That left Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox frustrated.

“In the last 20 years, all but one chief has been removed or encouraged to leave,” said Cox.

Cox is the only council member to publicly back Chadwick.

"I am concerned that the ramifications for this decision have not been properly considered, and I'm concerned about the way this will affect our department and our officers," said Cox.

The Henderson Police Supervisors Association filed a complaint against the city and Chief Chadwick, claiming unfair labor practice.

At the center of the complaint?

The city allegedly denied union leave requests for HPSA President Lieutenant Chris Hedrick

The union says that's a violation of their contract, but the city argues Chief Chadwick has the final say on leave approvals and the union should have followed the grievance process before filing a lawsuit. Now, the city wants the case to be arbitration.

“The complaint isn’t just about union leave—that’s only one part of it. It details a pattern of conduct by the chief against the union president, targeting him for exercising his rights to file grievances on behalf of members,” said Andrew Regenbaum.

I reached out to Andrew Regenbaum, the Executive Director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers.

“The problem is that Chief Chadwick’s potential dismissal is a personnel matter, and those are handled internally," said Regenbaum.

Despite the uncertainty of what happens next, support for Chadwick is growing. An online petition to reinstate her has racked up over 1,500 signatures.

"I felt that this whole procedure and proceedings needed to be transparent, and I didn’t feel that with the case," said Hubert.