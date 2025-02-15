Henderson residents call for clarity after police chief is given ultimatum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson residents are calling for transparency after Chief of Police Hollie Chadwick was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired.

Channel 13 sources confirmed that Chadwick was told she needed to make a decision within three weeks during a closed-door meeting that took place Thursday.

"This just kind of came out of nowhere," said Jan, a Henderson resident.

"We are all curious what happened," said John, a Henderson resident.

Channel 13 spoke with Henderson residents, who said the move came as a surprise and that the city and police chief need to be more transparent with the community.

"It's a little upsetting because nobody knows what's happening," said Amy Terry, Henderson Resident. "As a citizen, I think it's important for everybody to know why, and the fact that they said that she needs to resign or she's going to be fired like that doesn't feel good."

"She was on the force for 21 years, so what happened? Why now?" said Jan.

"We need to know what is going on," said John.

Channel 13 reached out to the City of Henderson to learn more about the decision.

They shared the following statement:

"Chief Hollie Chadwick is on leave. Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn is the acting Chief. We cannot comment further on personnel matters."

While it's not clear why Chadwick was given the ultimatum, It is clear that the department has gone through several police chiefs over the last roughly 10 years.

Before Chadwick was given the ultimatum, Thedrick Andres was the Henderson Police Chief from 2019-2023. During his time as chief, controversy followed Andres.

The Henderson Police Officers’ Association and the Henderson Police Supervisors Association voted not having confidence in Andres.

Meanwhile, from 2017-2019, Letesha Watsonwas the Chief for the police department.

She was fired in 2019.

Before Watson, Chief Patrick Moers was overseeing the Department from 2012-2017.

He was forced out for sexual harassment in 2017.

"It's a little troubling," said John.

Residents Channel 13 spoke with are hopeful the next chief will remain in the department,

"It's a really big position. It's a big deal. We want to make sure that we are protected, and we want to make sure that the person who is leading those people are honest and forthright.

"I just hope that they can get someone who will stick," said Jan.

We also reached out to Chadwick and the Henderson Police Union for comment, but we are still waiting for a response.