Henderson police unions rescind endorsement for councilwoman after backing Chief Chadwick

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We have the latest developments following the controversy around Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick.

Henderson's police unions released a joint statement on Thursday stating their disappointment in Ward III Councilwoman Carrie Cox's backing of Chief Chadwick during a meeting on Tuesday.

"I am concerned that the ramifications for this decision have not been properly considered, and I'm concerned about the way this will affect our department and our officers," Cox said.



This comes after the Henderson Police Supervisors Association filed a complaint against the City and Chief Chadwick, claiming unfair labor practice.

Here is the statement in full by the Henderson Police Officers Association, Henderson Police Supervisors Association and the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers.

The Associations were disappointed in the statements and actions of Councilperson Cox during the past week's events related to Chief Chadwick. The Associations believe that the Councilperson has not accurately represented to the media or public her prior knowledge about issues related to the Chief. Worse, the Associations cannot tolerate statements that have been made by the Councilperson which are intended to divide not just out memberships but the unions themselves. Rest assured, those effects were unsuccessful and have made our Associations and our members stronger.



The Associations stand with the City of Henderson's right to make managerial decisions of at-will employees regarding personnel issues.



However, moving forward, we wish for it to be clear that the Association's prior endorsement of Councilperson Cox has been rescinded as we do not believe that she represents the best interests of the law enforcement community and she does not speak for our collective opinions about the city's decisions related to Chief Chadwick.

The last paragraph of the statement emphasizes that the unions will not endorse councilwoman Cox going further because she 'does not speak for our collective opinions.'

We reached out to Councilwoman Carrie Cox and here is what she had to say:

My focus will always be on serving my constituents and all residents of Henderson. I do not take the responsibility of being their voice on the council lightly.

I have shown consistently that I am a staunch advocate and supporter for our police department and officers. I will always support the men and women of the Henderson Police Dept.

I have earned the Unions endorsements while running for office and while serving on the council.

Me disagreeing with the way the city manager handled the situation with the chief is not an indication of me betraying the unions. There should always be a fair process in place.

I have made no statements intended to divide either the membership or unions. The men and women of the Henderson police department will always have my full support.

