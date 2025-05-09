Captain Anthony Branchini assumes acting Henderson police chief role, city says

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Following the news of Acting Henderson Police Chief Itzhak Henn's retirement, City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause has announced his replacement in Captain Anthony Branchini. He will assume the role in June.

"Selecting a Captain ensures the recruitment process for the Chief remains fair and equitable, given that the Deputy Chiefs are eligible to apply," the city said on Thursday.

Capt. Branchini has served with the Henderson Police Department for 26 years.

Recruitment for HPD's new chief has been ongoing since former Police Chief Hollie Chadwick's termination earlier this year. The city said recruitment will finally close on Monday, May 12.

The city said they anticipate announcing the new police chief this summer.

