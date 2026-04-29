HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is launching a new campaign to teach students the rules of the road after e-bike and e-scooter crashes doubled from 2024 to 2025.

The city started the "Ride Smart Stay Safe" campaign to help keep kids safe while riding traditional bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters. Henderson police reported more than 50 accidents involving e-bikes in 2025, double the number reported in 2024.

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"What's more important than keeping our children safe? That's got to be our top priority, and so we're doing everything we possibly can," said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero.

The program offers free skills workshops for students in 6th to 12th grade. Tuesday marked the first of several planned workshops. Each session combines classroom instruction with hands-on bike exercises, and every student receives free safety equipment, including a helmet and bike lights.

Shellye Leggett got a firsthand look at the "Ride Smart Stay Safe" course on Tuesday:

Henderson kids learn to 'Ride Smart Stay Safe' on e-bikes after crash numbers climb

Certified instructors, like Jennifer Grube with the Southern Nevada Bicycle Association, teach students essential traffic laws, riding techniques, and decision-making skills to help them navigate the community safely.

"For example, we see a lot of students riding in the wrong direction — against traffic — and why that's important that they go with the flow of traffic, making sure that they're scanning and looking for vehicles that are coming and understanding different infrastructure in the roadways, but then also different stops," Grube said.

"I just feel like, um, during COVID it's, it sparked a passion for people to be outdoors, which is awesome, and so we're getting more families and more students riding and we want to encourage that. We just want to encourage them to do it safely," Grube said.

The City of Henderson is partnering with the Clark County School District for the initiative, and the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety is paying for the entire program.

The city is the first in the area to require helmets for minors. Under the rules, e-scooters cannot go faster than 20 mph anywhere, and there is a speed limit of 15 mph in city parks and recreation areas.

Parents will now pay the price if their children break the rules. Fines start at $150 for a first offense and go up to $300 for a second offense.

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"We've greatly increased our patrols and our enforcement of those laws, and so our police have been very on top of making sure that, you know, they're noticing kids, especially around school zones and in front of the schools, and the enforcement is definitely ticking up," Romero said.

Henderson city leaders say the new rules and safety workshops are in place to empower youth with the knowledge to ride safely.

"We're going to expand our operations. We want to make sure that we are offering it to as many students as possible throughout our community," Romero said.

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