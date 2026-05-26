LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "100 Deadliest Days," the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, is historically known as the most dangerous time on our roads.

With school out and families taking time off for vacations, more people will be on our Valley roadways that have already seen dozens of fatalities so far this year.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan shares how we've already experienced another life lost on our roadways and what law enforcement is saying to drivers out there:

Las Vegas officials urge the public to be vigilant and cautious as 100 Deadliest Days begins

A crash that happened at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street Saturday morning left two people with life-threatening injuries and a third person dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5:30 a.m., a Nissan truck was making the turn onto Bruce Street when it was hit by a speeding Ford Mustang, police said.

A social media post and GoFundMe account identified the driver of the truck as 49-year-old Juan Jose Santana. The account says that Santana was on his way to work when he was killed. He leaves behind a wife and three children who say they are devastated by this unimaginable loss.

The 21-year-old driver of the Mustang, Maria Gonzalez-Medina, and her passenger were both taken to the hospital. Police say Gonzalez-Medina showed signs of impairment and was arrested on charges related to DUI and reckless driving.

According to Metro Police data, excessive speed, failure to yield and pedestrian error are among the top factors in fatal accidents here in the Valley so far this year.

As we enter into the 100 Deadliest Days on our roadways, law enforcement is urging everyone to use caution.

"As a community, we need to be better. Slow down. I'll say it again: Slow down," said Lt. Cody Fulwiler with Metro Police. "Do not drive impaired. These are lives that are lost, and we'll never be able to get them back. We cannot change what's happened behind us. But what we can do is learn from it and prevent it from happening again. And we will accomplish the mission of reducing our fatalities in Las Vegas."

According to Zero Fatalities NV, there has been a consistent increase in deadly crashes across the state over the past decade. There were 86 fatal crashes between June and September of 2024. During that same period in 2025, there were 87 fatal crashes and 95 fatalities.

57 people died on our roads in Clark County between Memorial Day and Labor Day last year. During this year's Memorial Day DUI Blitz, LVMPD issued 398 citations, resulting in 79 DUI arrests, 8 other arrests, 2 recovered firearms and 92 towed vehicles.

This summer, officials are urging everyone to be vigilant on our roads so everyone can get back to their families safely.