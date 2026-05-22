Officials remind drivers to stay safe during 100 Deadliest Days on Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School's out for summer.

Kids will be out at local parks, parents will take off work for vacations, and all that together means more people on valley roadways that have already seen dozens of fatalities so far this year.

Local leaders and safety advocates will gather at UMC Trauma on Friday morning to discuss the 100 Deadliest Days, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which is historically the most dangerous time on our roads.

Last year, 57 people died on the roads in Clark County during the stretch.

This comes days after the Clark County School District Police, joined by members of local law enforcement, held a briefing on community safety ahead of the break. One of the main topics of the address was road safety, especially children riding e-bikes and e-scooters.

North Las Vegas just recently passed new rules regarding these e-devices, now in line with similar regulations in Henderson, the City of Las Vegas, and Clark County.

Just on Thursday, two separate people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after two separate crashes on our valley roadways.

