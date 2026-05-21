Bicyclist left with life-threatening injuries after crash shuts down Rainbow Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a collision on Rainbow Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

We're told this happened at approximately 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow and Del Rey Avenue, which is south of Charleston Boulevard.

According to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, all northbound and southbound lanes of Rainbow Boulevard are blocked.

Police say the collision involved a semi-truck and a bicycle. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police also note that they don't suspect impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

"Please avoid the area while we conduct our investigation," and LVMPD spokesperson stated.

At the time of this report, no additional information had been released.



