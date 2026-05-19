WATCH: CCSD safety in the spotlight during police address ahead of summer break

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday is the last day for students in the Clark County School District before summer vacation, so CCSD Police and local law enforcement agencies are coming together to discuss community safety ahead of the school break.

CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink was joined by representatives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and Clark County Juvenile Justice Services.

You can watch that full address here:

FULL PRESSER: CCSD safety in the spotlight during police address ahead of summer break

They discussed a multitude of community safety reminders as the school year winds down.

Lt. Zink started by saying that law enforcement officers have increased their presence around schools in the last two weeks of the year to help ease the transition into summer vacation.

Zink also wanted to remind parents and guardians of the multiple summer programs available since graduation season is over, with the goal of helping keep students active and engaged during the break.

He also mentioned how flashing lights in school zones will remain active during summer school to remind drivers that students are still on campus and to slow down in school zones.

Deputy Chief Branden Clarkson from LVMPD concentrated many of his remarks to student safety on the roads.

He asked parents to discuss the importance of traffic laws with their children, especially around bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Those include riding with the flow of traffic, coming to a complete stop at stop signs, and walking devices across crosswalks, not riding on them.

Capt. Jim Dunlap from Henderson PD focused his comments to the other parties involved in these traffic incidents: drivers.

According to CCSD Police's newly launched online dashboard, there have been more than 400 student non-motorist crashes so far this school year, more than double what was reported last year.

Dunlap reminded drivers to stay vigilant now that there will be an increased presence of children in and around roadways.

He said a lot of collisions they are seeing are due to drivers being distracted or not paying attention. However, he also encourages parents of children with e-devices to follow the rules of the road while interacting with drivers.

Zink also reminded parents and guardians that Safe Voice is available 24/7, even during summer break.