Let's Talk: Following up with answers to your concerns ahead of the new CCSD school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You shared with us your concerns ahead of the new school year for the Clark County School District, and we are bringing you those answers.

Lisa Filutze had concerns about safety in schools.

"Why can't EVERY high school have a metal detector/ security system where students have to walk through to get into their school. Too many guns found on campuses last year! Horrible 😖 We need to protect our children more than ever nowadays!"

Here's the answer Justin Hinton was able to find.

Following up and getting answers to your questions from our Let's Talk event

At our event at Mothership Coffee, we spoke to some local parents who cited funding as a concern in the district, opting to send their kids to a local charter school instead of public schools.

Justin Hinton also discussed that issue recently with Jesse Welch, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the district.

How the Clark County School District is handling funding concerns

We will continue to address your concerns throughout the week as we prepare for the first day back to school.

