Arrest made after reports of firearm on campus at Cimarron-Memorial High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager was arrested on Friday after being found with a gun at Cimarron-Memorial High School, Channel 13 has learned.

The Clark County School District confirmed reports of the weapon on campus via an email from the school's principal, Colin McNaught.

According to McNaught, CCSD police responded to the school's campus on Friday morning after school administration received a report of a possible weapon on campus.

"During the investigation, a firearm was confiscated, and a juvenile was arrested by police," the email states.

McNaught adds that Cimarron-Memorial was "placed on a brief lockdown out of an abundance of caution during the search."

"There were no threats made to students or the school," he added.

Citing privacy laws, district officials said they would be "unable to discuss individual student matters." They add that "this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus."

"Please know that this is a police matter, so we are unable to discuss specifics." McNaught wrote.

Parents were urged to use this incident as a reminder to discuss school safety with their children.

"If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue."

CCSD students are asked to make reports of possible safety issues through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), online at safevoicenv.org or through the free SafeVoice app.

