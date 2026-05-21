North Las Vegas approves new rules for electric bikes and scooters

(NORTH LAS VEGAS) KTNV — North Las Vegas has officially approved new rules governing electric bikes and scooters, aligning the city with regulations already in place in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Clark County.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo breaks down what those new rules mean:

North Las Vegas passes new rules to make roads safer for e-device users

Under the new rules, riders will not be allowed to perform stunts, wheelies, or any other reckless driving while operating these devices.

Electric scooters and bikes are also prohibited on sidewalks unless a posted sign specifically authorizes their use. Riders must follow the rules of the road while operating the devices and are not allowed to ride them in parking lots, certain parks, or on recreational trails.

Children under the age of 18 are required to wear safety gear while riding.

Violations of the new rules can result in fines and vehicle impoundment.

The new regulations are effective immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.