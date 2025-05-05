What to know about new e-bike safety rules for Henderson parks and trails

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is taking measures to protect both residents and city parks from e-bike safety concerns with a new ordinance.

We continue to cover this issue after a rise in e-bike-related injuries and deaths, according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Electric motorcycles and motor vehicles with throttles are no longer allowed on public parks and trails.

City of Henderson Electric bicycle regulations for the City of Henderson

Residents are still welcome to use other motorized vehicles with pedal assist in these areas.

WATCH | Understanding the rise of e-bike safety issues

Las Vegas sees surge in electric bikes and scooters, raising safety concerns

With the addition of signs to help remind residents of the new ordinance, the City of Henderson hopes to deter prohibited e-bike use in these areas for park maintenance and resident enjoyment.

Click here to see guidelines and tips for motorized vehicle use and safety from other Southern Nevada communities.