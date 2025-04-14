Boulder City parental guide explains the difference between motorized devices on our roadways

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials across the valley are taking steps to address rising concerns of motorized devices that are growing in popularity on our roadways.

Recently, an ordinance was put forth by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones to crack down on their misuse in certain public places. Now, officials in the Boulder City Police and Fire Departments are taking steps to educate their residents—especially parents of teens—on the rules and differences regarding these vehicles.

It's important to understand the differences because what may be true for something like a scooter may not apply to something like a moped, which must adhere to a different set of roadway laws.

If you've used one of these devices, you'd probably agree that they're convenient and even fun. You also probably know that they can be deadly—something Channel 13 has reported on quite a few times.

So, how can you tell the difference?

A few ways. The primary distinction is the vehicle's propulsion system, while the secondary distinction is its speed. According to Boulder City's new Wheels and Motors and Nevada Law guide, people considering using one of these vehicles should look at its speed capabilities and its electrical wattage or gas use.



Hoverboards, skateboards, scooters and bicycles are self-propelled.

E-bikes have a hybrid propulsion system (a mix of self-propulsion and motor assistance) but can't go as fast as a moped or motorcycle.

(a mix of self-propulsion and motor assistance) but can't go as fast as a moped or motorcycle. E-mopeds, mopeds, e-motorcycles and motorcycles are all fully propelled by an engine, electric or gas, allowing them to go faster than the devices above. You must be licensed to operate these vehicles and they must be registered at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Always wear a helmet, regardless of what kind of device it is. Numerous health and public safety officials—and parents—say this is one of the easiest ways to prevent traumatic brain injuries, concussions, or even death.

The data backs it up, especially for the smaller devices like e-scooters and hoverboards. According to recent Consumer Product Safety Commission report, injuries associated with these "micromobility devices" increased upwards of 21% in 2022 from 2021 and have been steadily growing since 2017, having seen an average annual increase of 23%.

Boulder City's guide gives residents a detailed breakdown of each device's tips, rules, and distinct features that you need to know to operate them on roadways (or the sidewalk).

See Boulder City's full Wheels and Motors and Nevada Law guide here.