Las Vegas sees surge in electric bikes and scooters, raising safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is now experiencing a surge in electric bikes and scooters, transforming the way residents and tourists get around the city.

These fast, convenient vehicles have quickly become a popular choice for many, offering a new level of mobility.

“They are flying down streets,” one local parent said, emphasizing the speed at which these electric scooters and bikes travel through the city.

However, the growing popularity of electric bikes and scooters is not without its challenges.

In 2024, six people lost their lives in Clark County while riding electric scooters or bicycles, an increase from the four fatalities in 2023.

The rising number of incidents has caught the attention of local leaders, who are now working on measures to address safety concerns.

Clark County commissioners are pushing for a new ordinance to regulate electric bikes and scooters. The proposed rules would establish clear speed limits, designated areas for use, and penalties for unsafe behaviors.

One of the key concerns driving this legislation is the safety of children, who may not always ride responsibly.

“We’re not talking a bicycle. We are talking a motorized vehicle," said Erin Breen, a road safety advocate in Las Vegas. "They’re driving in a manner where they can fall off and be hurt."

Local law enforcement also faces challenges in regulating electric bike and scooter use. With the technology still relatively new, officers are struggling to decide how to handle unsafe riding behavior.

“It’s kind of all over the place. I think the technology is so new… and that’s something we’re behind on,” said Lt. Michael Campbell with CCSD PD. “But if they’re riding it on the road and doing it unsafely, it’s going to be classified as a motorcycle.”