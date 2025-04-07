New Clark County ordinance aims to stop reckless electric bike and scooter activity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With electric bikes and scooters gaining popularity across the valley, Clark County is moving to regulate this rising form of transportation to protect both riders and pedestrians.

Commissioner Justin Jones will introduce a new ordinance to clarify where people can ride the rapidly growing fleet of e-cycles and scooters.

"Within our own parks, trails, and natural spaces, limiting those vehicles to no more than 15 miles per hour, not allowing those faster vehicles in those types of places. Those are places where families want to be able to recreate and having these vehicles speeding through on trails and parks is just dangerous," Jones said.

"It's really been the e-motorcycles. The kids love them because they look like a dirt bikes, they look cool when they are popping their wheelies, so that is where the issues have really come to bare of the last year. "

According to Jones, county laws currently regulate e-bikes but do not clearly define where e-scooters or motorcycles can be used.

"When you go to enforcement, our law enforcement officers with Metro, Clark County police, or park police, they have to be able to articulate what it is—the violation is—and being able to categorize a little tiny little scooter versus a full-size motorcycle. There are a lot of different categories. We want to make sure that it's clear to those that buy these vehicles what they are," Jones said.

The new ordinance also states riders will be required to wear helmets and will be cited for driving recklessly on our roadways.

The first offense will carry a $150 fine and can increase up to $500.

"If you are popping wheelies out there and you are darting in and out of traffic, that is reckless. Don't be doing it and you are going to get cited if you do," Jones said.

The new regulation comes amid increased reports of reckless driving and deadly crashes involving electric scooters and bikes.

So far this year, at least eight people have died on our roadways while using an electric scooter or bike.

That’s the same number of deaths reported for the entire year of 2024, according to data from Metro.

"When you are in our roadways, when you are in our parks, you have to abide by our rules," Jones said.