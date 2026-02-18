Henderson City Council moving forward with new safety rules for e-bikes, e-scooters

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Given the continued concerns surrounding e-bike and e-scooters safety, we are bringing you an update that came out of the Henderson City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

The city is moving forward with new safety rules for e-bikes and e-scooters.

The proposed ordinance would require anyone under 18 years old to wear helmets when riding e-bikes, e-scooters or electric motorcycles.

It would also ban dangerous stunts like wheelies and riding on handlebars.

Police could impound electric motorcycles that are being operated illegally.

The ordinance aims to create consistent safety rules for micro-mobility devices on city roads, trails and sidewalks.

This is the latest effort in Henderson, and across our valley as a whole, to step up enforcement on e-bikes and e-scooters. In Henderson alone, police responded to double the number of crashes from 2024 to 2025.

Hospitals in Las Vegas reported a dramatic increase in injuries from these electric devices. One trauma center reported more than 250 cases in 2025.

Our reporting on a local teen who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an e-scooter accident even inspired one local man to launch a school dedicated to teaching electric vehicle safety skills.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt introduced you to Jeff Antalik earlier this year:

Channel 13's fight for locals inspire Las Vegas man to create safety academy

The council will vote on the measure at its March 3 meeting.

