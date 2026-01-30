Channel 13's fight for locals inspire Las Vegas man to create safety academy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has turned his passion for electric vehicle safety into a business after being moved by a teenager's traumatic brain injury story.

Jeff Antalik launched Safe Ride Academy, a school dedicated to teaching electric vehicle safety skills, after watching a December news story about 16-year-old Mason Huff's e-scooter crash survival.

"Seeing your story on Mason, Hailey, it really pulled on my heartstrings. There are countless other Masons out there, put into really scary situations," Antalik said.

Mason suffered a traumatic brain injury in an e-scooter accident and shared his story to encourage helmet use among young riders. His experience serves as a stark reminder of the dangers facing the growing number of e-device users across the Las Vegas valley.

"I could've died. A helmet is worth it," Mason said.

The teenager's powerful message resonated deeply with Antalik, who recognized that traditional safety advice wasn't enough to protect riders navigating increasingly busy streets.

Antalik, who goes by "Safe Scooter Guy" online, has ridden more than 42,000 miles on e-devices throughout Las Vegas. His extensive experience on local roads has given him unique insights into the specific hazards riders face daily.

He recently trademarked his company and uses creative teaching methods at his academy.

"You can't just tell our kid to stay safe or police or your guardians to have a conversation with your kid. There are specific skill sets that can give your child a chance," Antalik said.

The academy represents a new approach to e-device safety education, moving beyond simple helmet reminders to comprehensive skills training.

Antalik believes that proper technique and situational awareness are just as crucial as protective equipment.

At the heart of his curriculum are three essential safety reminders that Antalik emphasizes to every student.

First, riders must stop when a car is making a left turn in their path. This fundamental rule helps prevent some of the most common and dangerous collisions between vehicles and e-device riders.

Second, Antalik stresses the importance of having a loud horn and using it frequently. The audible warning system helps alert drivers and pedestrians to the rider's presence, especially in busy traffic situations where visibility might be limited.

Third, riders must remain constantly aware of cars turning on green lights. This heightened awareness helps riders anticipate potential conflicts and react appropriately to avoid accidents.

The Safe Ride Academy facility features neon lights, flashing equipment, and interactive learning tools designed to simulate real-world riding conditions. The eye-catching setup helps grab students' attention while reinforcing important safety concepts through visual and auditory cues.

One of the academy's key teaching tools includes flash cards that test riders on safety scenarios, such as how to handle situations when cars are turning left with green lights. Students learn the correct response is to stop and wait, rather than attempting to navigate around turning vehicles.

"What do you do if there's a car turning left with a green light?" Antalik asks during training sessions, flipping the card to reveal the answer: "You stop."

The academy also incorporates loud horns and other attention-getting devices to help students understand the importance of being visible and audible to other road users.

Students practice using these tools effectively, learning when and how to signal their presence to drivers and pedestrians.

Beyond in-person instruction, Antalik has built a growing TikTok presence to reach riders who might not attend formal classes.

His social media content breaks down real-world dangers riders face daily, sharing practical tips about hazards like hidden curbs that can cause serious accidents.

"Safe Scooter Guy here—watch out for hidden curbs," he warns in one of his videos.

The digital outreach allows Antalik to extend his safety message far beyond his physical classroom, reaching young riders where they already spend time online. His videos combine entertainment with education, making safety lessons more engaging for his target audience while reinforcing his three core safety principles.

Antalik's mission comes at a critical time as e-device popularity continues to explode across Las Vegas and nationwide. The convenience and affordability of electric scooters, bikes, and other personal mobility devices have made them increasingly popular among commuters, students, and recreational riders.

However, the rapid growth in ridership has been accompanied by a corresponding increase in accidents and injuries.

Emergency rooms across the country report rising numbers of e-device-related injuries, ranging from minor scrapes to severe head trauma like Mason experienced.

"A helmet doesn't prevent an accident. The skillset to help you have a chance does," Antalik said.

This philosophy drives everything at Safe Ride Academy, where students learn defensive riding techniques, proper equipment use, and how to read traffic patterns. The curriculum covers everything from basic balance and steering to advanced maneuvers for avoiding collisions, all built around Antalik's three fundamental safety reminders.

Students practice scenarios involving left-turning vehicles, learning to recognize the warning signs and respond appropriately. They also train with horn systems, understanding that consistent use of audible warnings can prevent accidents before they happen.

The academy's approach to teaching awareness of turning vehicles on green lights involves real-world simulations and discussions about traffic patterns. Students learn to anticipate driver behavior and position themselves safely in traffic flow.

Antalik emphasizes that while helmets and protective gear are essential, they're only one part of a comprehensive safety strategy. His academy focuses on teaching riders how to anticipate and avoid dangerous situations before they occur, using his three key principles as the foundation for all instruction.

The entrepreneur's dedication to safety education stems from his belief that proper training can prevent tragedies like Mason's accident. By equipping riders with practical skills and knowledge, he hopes to reduce the number of serious injuries occurring on Las Vegas streets.

As e-device technology continues evolving and more riders take to the streets, Antalik's academy represents a proactive approach to addressing safety challenges. His work demonstrates how personal experiences and community stories can inspire innovative solutions to emerging public safety issues.

The Safe Ride Academy serves as a model for other communities grappling with similar challenges as electric personal mobility devices become increasingly common in urban transportation systems.

