LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas hospitals are seeing a dramatic increase in electric scooter and bike injuries, with one trauma center reporting more than 250 cases in 2025, and the troubling trend is continuing into the new year.

Sunrise Trauma Center treated 253 cases involving e-devices in 2025, surpassing the hospital's expectations for the year. The severity of injuries has been particularly concerning, with the trauma center seeing one crash each day for the first 10 days of January 2026.

"The cases are going to the trauma center at Sunrise because of the severity of the injuries," highlighting the serious nature of these accidents.

Mason Huff, who suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken bones and a cracked skull from his e-scooter injury, emphasized the importance of wearing protective gear after his accident.He wasn't wearing a helmet, which he says is one of his biggest regrets.

"It isn't worth it. The helmet is definitely worth it," Huff said.

WATCH: I spoke to him back in December ahead of the holiday season, when e-bikes and e-scooters were looking to be the hot gift of the year:

'I could have died': Teen shares his story adding caution to anyone planning to ride e-devices

Doctors are urging anyone who purchases these devices to also invest in proper safety equipment. The narrow sidewalks and proximity to fast-moving traffic create dangerous conditions for riders.

WATCH | A few local riders told me about their harrowing experiences:

E-device injuries surge at Las Vegas trauma center as safety concerns mount

"It's scary because the sidewalks are so narrow, so you never, like, you don't ever know a car. You're right next to the fast-moving cars, so you don't have space," one local rider said.

"Like, sometimes I'm in my scooter, and then I'm on the sidewalk and I fall or something, and something happens and I'm right next to an active lane." Las Vegas local Jeff Sainz tells me.

Medical professionals want riders to understand traffic rules and emphasize that drivers play a crucial role in preventing accidents. Crashes often occur when drivers don't see riders before turning or changing lanes.

Doctors recommend drivers double-check mirrors, yield at intersections and give riders extra space, especially at night.

They stress they're not sharing this information to scare riders, but to ensure they have proper equipment when riding on streets.

I cover road safety in the valley. If you have a concern you want me to look into, reach out to me by clicking on the banner below: