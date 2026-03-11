New data shows 400% surge in e-bike and e-scooter injuries across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recent presentation to Clark County leaders is shedding light on the trends we're seeing across Southern Nevada regarding e-bikes and e-scooters.

Representatives from Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department presented the county's response during a committee hearing, outlining new regulations, a public safety outreach campaign, and a regional working group focused on school traffic safety.

One of the most alarming takeaways is that last year alone, 602 people were treated at the hospital for e-device-related injuries, showing a 400% increase in crashes.

So far this school year, 303 students have been hit going to or from school in Southern Nevada. Of those crashes, 46% involved a student using an electronic device.

"The reality is many of these injuries that we're seeing are preventable, and reaching riders with the right safety information can make the difference between a close call and a trip to the emergency room," said Andrew Bennett, Clark County's director of traffic safety.

The ordinance

The Clark County Commission adopted the ordinance in May 2025. It went into effect in October 2025. County officials say it was driven by a pattern of incidents involving e-mobility devices operating at high speeds in pedestrian areas, riders not wearing helmets, and reckless behavior such as stunts and wheelies.

The ordinance establishes clear definitions for e-bikes and e-scooters, aligning with state law. E-bikes are divided into three classes:



Class 1: Pedal assist only, maximum speed of 20 mph

Class 2: Motor or pedal assist, maximum speed of 20 mph

Class 3: Motor assist, maximum speed of 28 mph

E-scooters are defined as devices weighing under 100 pounds with a maximum operating speed of 20 mph.

Additional safety standards under the ordinance include:



A speed limit of 15 mph in county parks and recreation areas

Helmet requirements for minors — which county officials say made Clark County the first jurisdiction in the area to mandate helmet use for young riders

Helmets are recommended for all riders

All devices must include a bell or horn, a front light, and rear reflectors

Stunts, wheelies, and reckless riding are prohibited

Motorcycles, regardless of classification, are prohibited from operating in county parks

Fines for violations start at $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense, and $600 for subsequent violations. Parents are financially responsible for violations committed by minors.

Law enforcement challenges

Lt. Cody Fulwiler of the LVMPD Traffic Bureau said the rapid increase in electric mobility devices has created operational challenges for law enforcement, in part because different jurisdictions have different definitions and regulations.

"Because these devices can reach speeds comparable to small motor vehicles, unsafe operation can quickly create dangerous situations for riders, pedestrians, and drivers," he said.

LVMPD recently updated its weekly traffic action report to track electric bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards as separate categories. Previously, many incidents were grouped into broader categories. Officials say the change will allow Metro to better track trends and identify patterns.

"While enforcement plays an important role, preventing injuries requires a broader strategy that includes education and community engagement," Fulwiler said.

Public safety campaign

Clark County partnered with UMC and LVMPD to launch a public safety outreach campaign focused on responsible e-device use. Key components included a public service announcement featuring a doctor from UMC, and social media safety campaigns in both English and Spanish covering helmet use, speed limits, yielding to pedestrians on trails and sidewalks, and avoiding reckless riding.

School traffic safety working group

Bennett said his office has been working with the Clark County School District Police Department and state partners to develop near-daily updates on the number of students involved in crashes.

Data shows e-scooter incidents begin appearing more frequently among riders ages 11 to 13, while e-bike incidents are more common among high school students ages 14 to 18.

A school traffic safety working group has been formed to develop a coordinated regional approach. The group includes Clark County, the school district, the state public charter school authority, every local municipality in Southern Nevada, law enforcement agencies, transportation partners, and public health organizations. The group is expected to complete its work and release a list of recommendations by late April or early May.

"Electronic mobility devices are becoming a permanent part of our transportation system, and our goal is not to discourage their use, but to ensure that they are used safely," Bennett said.

Jeff Antalik, a retired English teacher in the community, started a business focused on keeping young riders safe on these devices.

He launched an electric vehicle safety course and calls himself the Safe Scooter Guy, with the goal of teaching young riders the rules of the road and how to protect themselves while riding.

"They need to get home safely," Antalik said.

