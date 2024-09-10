Grand Canyon officials urge caution after eighth death in two months

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — For the eighth time in less than two months, someone has died at Grand Canyon National Park.

On Saturday morning, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call from Poncho's Kitchen, which is near river mile 137 along the Colorado River.

When rangers responded to the scene, they found 59-year-old Patrick Horton. The Salida, Colorado native was on the tenth day of a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River and was found dead by other members of his party.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No cause or manner of death have been released.

On Monday night, Grand Canyon officials received a call that a boater had gone missing near the Lower Nankoweap Camp along the Colorado River. That's near river mile 53.

On Tuesday, park rangers, who responded via helicopter, located a body in the Colorado River near river mile 63.5. Rangers believe the body is the 71-year-old man who had been reported missing.

No additional information has been released, as of this report.

According to previous NPS data, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is the deadliest national park. Between 2014-2021, 145 deaths were reported. That's about 18.5 deaths a year. Grand Canyon National Park was second on the list with 97 deaths and usually averages about 12 deaths a year.