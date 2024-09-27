Robin Lehner's assets frozen, creditors concerned about getting money back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal bankruptcy court judge has granted an injunction to freeze the assets of Vegas Golden Knights' goaltender Robin Lehner.

The Aliya Growth Fund is one of several creditors who claim Lehner lied to them to receive money. According to a Thursday court filing, the fund is concerned they won't get their money back.

"The litany of evidence before this Court shows that Lehner fraudulently obtained $4.8 million via a loan from AGF only six weeks prior to the filing of Lehner's above-captioned bankruptcy case based on intentional misrepresentations and omissions and is, thus, precluded from discharging his debt to AGF," the ruling reads in part.

The ruling also states that Lehner transferred millions of dollars to shell companies that "appear to have ties to Dubai" and that in the 15 months since he filed for bankruptcy, Lehner has spent over $1.5 million on gambling, vacations, and luxury purchases.

"Despite Lehner receiving $6 million under his NHL contract for the 2023-24 NHL Season, it appears the vast majority of such funds have already been spent or transferred to third parties."

According to the ruling, Lehner and his wife Donya will only have access to about $25,000 per month, which is to be used "solely for personal living expenses and legal fees and expenses, as necessary."

It also states the Lehners can't transfer money from any bank accounts in Lehner's name, can't open new financial accounts, can't transfer money or personal property to any family member, including his father Michael with whom he owns a business, and can't transfer money or property outside of the United States.

The judge also stated that Lehner is required to provide all bank account statements, for any account held in his name or his wife's name, every month to "ensure that Lehner is complying with this asset freezing injunction and the spending limits."

The Lehners originally filed for bankruptcy in December 2022, saying they owed at least $20 million to over a dozen creditors. Some of those creditors include doctors, finance and lending companies, and banks.

Lehner's debts also included missed payments for a collection of rare snakes he purchased for $1.2 million in 2017, according to the bankruptcy filing. Lehner keeps the snakes at his reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.

When looking at bankruptcy court records, Lehner is facing multiple lawsuits in three states: Nevada, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Cases involving American Express and RMSPC Funding have been settled.

Lehner is in the final year of his five-year, $25 million contract. He has not played for the Knights since April 2022 and has been on long-term reserve following hip surgery.

He was required to have a medical checkup to stay on the long-term reserve list, which would allow the Golden Knights to not count him against their salary cap while making sure he still receives his salary. However, he didn't show up.

Just over a week ago, VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon also said Lehner would not be reporting to training camp.

"He continues to be unfit to play," McCrimmon said. "There are unique circumstances surrounding this situation that the NHL, the NHLPA and the club are currently working through. Collectively, we are assessing our next steps and when we have more to say, we will."

Lehner responded a few days later saying he is hopeful he can reach an agreement with the Vegas Golden Knights.

"All I can say at this time is everyone knows why I couldn't be there," Lehner told Sportsnet. "I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out."