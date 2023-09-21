Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner will start season on injury reserve

Robin Lehner
Posted at 11:59 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 15:06:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced in a news conference on Thursday that goalie Robin Lehner will be out "indefinitely."

McCrimmon said Lehner will start the season on long-term injury reserve due to his recent hip surgery, during a news conference on the first day of VGK's training camp. Lehner's hip injury previously caused him to miss the entire 2022-2023 NHL season.

Daniil Miromanov will also be out for the season "long-term" due to an injury he sustained last season.

