Exclusive: Las Vegas officer leaves police force after fatal home invasion shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The officer involved in the fatal shooting of a local realtor is no longer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Channel 13 has learned. And for the first time since the case gripped Las Vegas, we are learning why.

LVMPD confirmed Alexander Bookman separated from the department in March of this year, but until now, there has been little public explanation. Wanting answers, I reached out directly to David Roger, the former Clark County District Attorney who represented Bookman during both the grand jury and administrative investigations.

Watch | David Roger shares new details after officer's separation from LVMPD:

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"Officer Bookman was not terminated. He left on his own volition," Roger told me in an exclusive interview on Friday.

The case drew national attention after Brandon Durham called 911 to report a home invasion inside his house near Sunset Park in November 2024.

Body camera footage showed Durham struggling over a knife with a woman later identified as Alejandra Boudreaux, who Durham had briefly dated. Bookman ordered both of them to drop the knife before opening fire, killing Durham.

The shooting sparked outrage, investigations and legal proceedings before a Clark County grand jury ultimately declined to indict Bookman.

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Roger says the scrutiny surrounding the case has had a lasting impact on Bookman, who decided to walk away from law enforcement.

"Officer Bookman recognizes that there are a lot of people who were affected by this shooting, including Mr. Durham's family, his own family," Roger said. "He also appreciates that the public has a right to know."

Use-of-force investigations can often have a lasting impact on the officers involved, Roger told me.

"They're not robots; they're human begins," Roger said. "Will they hesitate the next time they're faced with a deadly force situation? Will it cost them their lives? Will it cost a citizen their lives because they hesitate in doing their job?"

ABEL GARCIA: Was that a result, as to why he decided to remove himself from Metro Police and decide to do something else instead?

DAVID ROGER: Officer Bookman did not negotiate his future with the department. He went through the process. He was cleared to go back to work, and he just decided that he didn't want to go through it anymore.

There is still an ongoing federal civil lawsuit involving Brandon Durham's domestic partner, Rachel Gore, the estate of Brandon Durham, LVMPD and former Officer Bookman.

According to recent court filings, attorneys in the case agreed to push the discovery deadline back to March 19, 2027, meaning the legal proceedings are expected to continue for at least several more months.