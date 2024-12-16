Family and friends remember Brandon Durham at his memorial service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was standing room only on an emotional Sunday at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park as family and friends remembered and celebrated the life of 43-year-old Brandon Durham — a father and local Realtor who was shot and killed by a Las Vegas Metro Police officer in his own home in the early hours of Nov. 12.

'He was a beautiful soul': Close friends speak out about deadly officer-involved shooting

"I am terribly angry, I'm upset, I'm disappointed," Rachel Gore, Durham's partner, said to the packed house.

"He wasn't just a partner, he was my soulmate. He was a father who loved his daughter, and loved my son like his own. He was the life of every party, and the source of so much happiness."

"My father was a very sweet man, he loved you all," said Durham's daughter Isabella. "To hear all of you say how he was so proud of me, really makes me filled with a lot of hope, and I promise I won't let him down."

Several of Durham's lifelong friends told stories and remembered him through their tears.

"He showed us the importance of being true to ourselves, living with passion and embracing the people and things that bring us joy," one friend said.

"It's traumatic, it's been sleepless and I'm coming to terms with the fact that I'm never going to talk to him again, even though he's everywhere," another friend said.

"I'm angry," another friend of Durham said. "I'm super angry that they took the wrong person from us."

That sentiment echoed through family and friends' calls for justice and love.

"Brandon had no reason to be taken from us," funeral officiant Minister Stretch Sanders said.