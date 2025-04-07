Attorneys, Durham family address plans for federal lawsuit in fatal police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorneys for the family of Brandon Durham are expected to announce a federal lawsuit on Monday.

We expect to hear from them publicly at a press conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse.

Attorneys Cannon Lambert and Lee Merritt tell Channel 13 anchor Abel Garcia the federal lawsuit is a civil action to address violations of Durham's Constitutional rights and to seek justice through the federal legal system.

This follows Channel 13's recent reporting of a potential indictment for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who fatally shot Durham.

On March 27, we learned from sources with knowledge of the case that the Clark County District Attorney's Office might seek a murder charge against Officer Alexander Bookman.

WATCH: Family members and legal experts react to news of a potential indictment:

Family, legal experts react to potential indictment in Brandon Durham's killing

Sources also tell Channel 13 that Bookman was served a Marcum notice informing him the case would be brought before a grand jury. The district attorney's office has not responded to our requests to confirm that information.

Local News Sources: DA plans to bring murder charge against officer in Durham shooting Alyssa Roberts

Our coverage of this case dates back to Nov. 12, when Durham was shot and killed inside his home near Sunset Park. He had called 911 to report a home invasion.

Further investigation of the shooting would reveal Durham and Bookman had also interacted the day before the shooting, when Durham called police for help getting an acquaintance to leave his property.

That person, since identified as Alejandra Boudreaux, returned to Durham's house the next day and broke in, leading to the fatal shooting. Boudreaux faces a number of charges.

Attorneys for the Durham family maintain there is ample evidence that Bookman should have known Durham was the homeowner, not the suspect, when he fired the shots that killed the 43-year-old realtor.