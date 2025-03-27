Sources: DA plans to bring murder charge against officer in fatal shooting of Brandon Durham

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County District Attorney’s Office plans to seek a murder charge against Officer Alexander Bookman in connection with the shooting death of Brandon Durham, sources tell Channel 13.

We've reached out to District Attorney Steve Wolfson's office for more information but have not heard back as of Thursday afternoon.

It's been months since Channel 13 first told you about this incident, when Durham called 911 on the morning of Nov. 12 to report a home invasion at this house near Sunset Park.

Body-worn camera footage from the shooting showed Durham and the suspect, Alejandra Boudreaux, struggling over a knife.

Bookman ordered them to drop the knife seconds before shooting Durham in the head. Further investigation would reveal he shot Durham five times after he fell.

In the weeks after the shooting, it came to light that Bookman had been to Durham's house a day before the shooting. On that day, Durham called police and asked to have Boudreaux escorted off his property.

Attorneys for the Durham family argued that the encounter is proof Bookman should have known Durham was not the suspect when he shot him.

Bookman, 26, was placed on administrative leave while investigations into the shooting were ongoing.

In the more than four months since the shooting, Durham's family members and their attorneys have repeatedly called for Bookman to face charges.

In an initial statement after the shooting, Wolfson said that the process of evaluating the case would likely take weeks, if not months.

We'll update this report as we learn more about this new development.