LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer who shot and killed local realtor Brandon Durham will not face charges for Durham's death, a source with knowledge of the case tells Channel 13.

In late March, Channel 13 learned of the Clark County District Attorney's Office's plans to seek a murder charge against Alexander Bookman, the officer who shot Durham inside his home on Nov. 12.

Officer who shot Brandon Durham won't face charges for his death, attorneys tell Channel 13

As of Thursday, a Clark County grand jury had declined to indict Bookman in this case, attorneys representing the Durham family told Channel 13. The family's attorneys shared the following statement:

Durham had called 911 to report a home invasion in progress at his house near Sunset Park. Bookman was among the officers responding to the call who encountered Durham and the person suspected of breaking into his home, struggling over a knife.

Body-worn camera footage from the shooting shows Bookman ordering Durham and the suspect, Alejandra Boudreaux, to drop the knife. Seconds later, Durham was shot in the head, then shot five more times after he fell, an investigation later revealed.

"Mr. Durham's death is tragic, but Officer Bookman was doing his job, and we do not believe he committed a crime," Bookman's attorney, David Roger, told Channel 13 in a previous interview.

In the months since the shooting, Durham's family and their attorneys have sought accountability, particularly in light of another fact that came to light in the investigation.

Bookman, it was revealed, had been to Durham's house and interacted with both Durham and Boudreaux a day before the shooting.

Attorneys for the Durham family argued that the encounter is proof Bookman should have known Durham was not the suspect when he shot him.

Bookman, 26, was placed on administrative leave amid ongoing investigations into the shooting.