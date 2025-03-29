LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sources tell us the Clark County District Attorney's office plan to seek a murder charge against Metro officer Alexander Bookman in the shooting death of Brandon Durham.

Family, legal experts react to potential indictment in Brandon Durham's killing

It's been more than four months since Durham called 911 to report a home invasion at his residence near Sunset Park. Body camera footage captured Durham struggling with the suspect Alejandra Boudreaux over a knife when Officer Bookman arrived and shot him.

Bookman has been on administrative leave since the incident, with Durham's family repeatedly calling for charges. Now, prosecutors are taking the next step, formally notifying Bookman that they plan to seek an indictment.

Friday, I spoke with Durham's mother and a former Metro police homicide detective for their perspectives.

Durham's mother, Lenore, is still processing the loss of her son.

Abel Garcia: A source tells us that there may potentially be a murder charge filed against this officer, too. With that being said, how do you feel knowing this information?

Lenore Durham: I'm glad to see it moving forward. It gives me hope that we are going to get justice for Brandon. It was murder. We've all seen the videos. We've been through that horrific experience with him, and we all are on the same page.

Lenore tells me she also questions why Bookman shot her son after he had fallen to the ground, saying he was not a threat to the officer.

Lenore: I would like for him to explain why he shot my son. He obviously was in no danger himself.

She says losing her son has been an unimaginable pain.

Lenore: Being in it myself is probably the most horrible thing that has ever happened to me and will ever happen to me is losing my child.

Both Lenore and the family's attorney, Cannon Lambart, say they are calling for swift action from the grand jury.

Lenore: I am praying that the grand jury sees it for what it is, first-degree murder, and that charges are brought swiftly, and that I can get justice for my son.

Lambart says he hopes District Attorney Steve Wolfson sees it, too.

Cannon Lambart: I would just encourage DA Wilson to make it known that he is seeking first-degree murder charges. If he's not, explain why not and what charges he is going to bring.

I reached out to attorney David Roger who represents Bookman through the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

David Roger: There has been no evidence presented to a grand jury, so we're just at the first stage. Officer Bookman is devastated by this, this matter. This is a tragedy. Mr. Durham's death is tragic, but Officer Bookman was doing his job, and we do not believe he committed a crime. We trust the criminal justice system, and we believe that the end result will be fair.

I also spoke with former Metro police homicide detective Phil Depalma. He tells me regardless of what many have seen in the body cam, you can't jump to conclusions.

Phil Depalma: It’s upsetting sometimes that officers get charged with a murder charge when they’re doing their job. It seems like it’s a rush to judgment over the years.

Lenore: He was murdered, and we would like to see that officer be charged with it and answer to that charge.

The grand jury will ultimately decide whether to indict Bookman on criminal charges.

I reached out to District Attorney Steve Wolfson's office for more information. They told me quote: