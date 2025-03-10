4 months after fatal police shooting, still no word on charging decision in death of Brandon Durham

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family members of Brandon Durham have now waited close to four months to find out if the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer who shot and killed Durham will face prosecution.

On Feb. 12, attorneys for the Durham family told Channel 13 they were told it would be "two weeks tops" before prosecutors had enough information to make a decision. Wednesday will mark four weeks since they met with Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Attorneys Cannon Lambert and Lee Merritt also said they were told county prosecutors had 98% of the information they needed and were waiting on lab results.

Wolfson declined to comment publicly on statements made by the Durham family and their attorneys on Feb. 12. We've followed up with Lambert and Merritt several times in the weeks since the meeting, and both attorneys tell us they are still waiting for news.

Durham was shot and killed on the morning of Nov. 12, 2024 inside his home near Sunset Park after calling 911 for help during a home invasion. The officer who fatally shot the 43-year-old realtor has since been identified as Alexander Bookman.

Body-worn camera footage from the shooting showed Bookman, 26, first shot Durham in the head, then shot him five more times after he fell.

Continued investigation into the shooting would reveal Bookman had been to Durham's home and met Durham less than 24 hours before he was summoned back to the house by Durham's 911 call.

Body-worn camera footage obtained by Channel 13 shed more light on Bookman's prior interaction with Durham and home invasion suspect Alejanda Boudreaux.

Attorneys for the Durham family argue this video proves Bookman should have been able to recognize Durham as the homeowner when he opened fire on the 43-year-old as Durham and Boudreaux struggled over a kitchen knife.

"It's extremely important that you look at those things because, when you do, it makes it clear that this is not a close call," Lambert said. "This is something that we expect charges to be brought based on the evidence. This is not something we are asking (Wolfson) to do beyond the law. We are asking him to simply follow the law."

Channel 13 anchor Abel Garcia heard from family members who expressed their frustration that a decision had not been made 90 days after the shooting.

"This is a heinous crime, and they need to take responsibility," said Durham's mother, Lenore DeJesus. "I am absolutely disappointed in the way this has been handled...I expect (Bookman) to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law because my son deserves justice."

Bookman is on paid administrative leave from LVMPD while the shooting is under investigation.

In a previous statement dated Nov. 18, Wolfson expressed condolences to Durham's family and pleaded for patience.

"It will take weeks, if not months, for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to complete its investigation," he wrote in part, further explaining that LVMPD is leading two separate investigations related to the shooting.

"There is an administrative review to determine what, if any, policies were violated and whether discipline should be imposed against any of the officers involved," Wolfson stated. "There is a contemporaneous criminal investigation to determine whether Metro will submit criminal charges against any officer involved in this matter."

Boudreaux, who was arrested and faces charges in connection with the invasion of Durham's home, is held in the Clark County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

On Jan. 30, Boudreaux was found competent to stand trial on charges including home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse or neglect, arson, and destruction of property.