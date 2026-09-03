Wrongful death and negligence lawsuit filed a year after deadly LVAC shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 16, 2025, a gunman opened fire inside of an Las Vegas Athletic Club in the northwest valley.

Shortly after the incident, Channel 13 shared with you that Edgar Quinonez, an LVAC employee of 15 years, was killed in during the shooting. Three others sustained injuries.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Ortega, was fatally shot by police after he approached them while armed.

Local News Police: LVAC gunman's rifle malfunction prevented 'mass casualty event' KTNV Staff

We're now learning that a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit was filed on Sept. 1, 2026 by Jennifer Ortiz, identified by the complaint as the Special Administrator of the Estate of Quinonez.

The suit alleges that JERMAC owned the property where the shooting took place, and failed to "implement adequate security measures [on the premises]."

It also claims that Quinonez's death "was caused by the wrongful acts, omissions, and/or negligence of [JERMAC]."

Quinonez was remembered by the Las Vegas community at a memorial event last year, hosted by LVAC at HUDL Brewing Co.